Aretha Franklin's granddaughter is sharing an emotional tribute to the "Queen of Soul."

Victorie Franklin tweeted what could be some of the last footage ever recorded of her grandmother singing and playing the piano.

Related: Aretha Franklin, ‘Queen of Soul,’ dead at 76

The video was posted last Thursday but filmed on March 17 -- just days before Aretha Franklin's 76th birthday.

"I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing," the younger Franklin wrote on Twitter. "Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace."

Victorie reportedly sang on her grandmother's unreleased album.

Aretha Franklin died last Thursday inside her Detroit home. She had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin through the years
01 / 13
Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 6, 2015, in Washington, D.C.
02 / 13
Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sept. 7, 2005.
03 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs at the Festival of Families as Pope Francis looks on September 26, 2015, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
04 / 13
U.S. President Barack Obama fist bumps with singer Aretha Franklin who sung during a farewell ceremony for Attorney General Eric Holder at the Justice Department on Feb. 27, 2015 in Washington, D.C.
05 / 13
Aretha L. Franklin and President George W. Bush at the Freedom Awards Ceremony at the White House in Washington D.C. on Nov. 9, 2005.
06 / 13
U.S. President Bill Clinton along with first lady Hillary Clinton award singer Aretha Franklin with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award on Sept. 29, 1999, at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.
07 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
08 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on Nov. 7, 2017.
09 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Feb. 17, 2012.
10 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 19, 2017.
11 / 13
American soul singer Aretha Franklin on the Atlantic record label.
12 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Feb. 18, 2012.
13 / 13
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York City.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP