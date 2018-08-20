Aretha Franklin's granddaughter is sharing an emotional tribute to the "Queen of Soul."

Victorie Franklin tweeted what could be some of the last footage ever recorded of her grandmother singing and playing the piano.

The video was posted last Thursday but filmed on March 17 -- just days before Aretha Franklin's 76th birthday.

I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud 💕 pic.twitter.com/cSFK5pibEV — Victorie✨ (@TDirt__) August 16, 2018

"I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing," the younger Franklin wrote on Twitter. "Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace."

Victorie reportedly sang on her grandmother's unreleased album.

Aretha Franklin died last Thursday inside her Detroit home. She had been battling pancreatic cancer.

