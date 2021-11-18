Arkansas deputy dies after fatal one car accident while on duty

An Independence County patrol deputy died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, Nov. 18 in a one car accident.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, one of their patrol deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday morning, Nov. 18.

Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez died after being involved in a one vehicle accident. Ramirez died due to his injuries sustained in the accident.

The Independence County Sheriff's Department's Facebook post said Ramirez was married with two young children.