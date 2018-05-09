The Largo Police Department hopes you can help them find two suspects in an attempted murder and kidnapping case.

Investigators say Rhionna Leann Anderson, 24, and Derrick Heckman, 30, are considered armed and dangerous.

Police received a call of possible shots fired at 260 3rd St NW shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. During an apparent drug-related robbery, Anderson, Heckman and a third male suspect duct-taped the feet and hands of a 28-year-old victim and forced him into the back of a rented U-Haul truck at gunpoint, police said.

Hearing the victim had freed himself from the tape, Anderson and Heckman opened the rear door of the truck. The victim fled and Anderson fired a shot at him from a semi-automatic handgun, striking the victim in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Medical Center and is expected to survive. The third male is in custody. His name has not been released yet.

Anderson and Heckman fled, abandoning the U-Haul truck at Largo Mall after the shooting.

Anyone with information about their location or this incident is urged to call the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730.

