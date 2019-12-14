TAMPA, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 75 turned into something much more Saturday morning in Tampa.

A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving at least 100 mph, and cutting in and out of traffic without signaling. In fact, the trooper said the driver passed him in the northbound lanes.

The trooper put on his lights to pull over the vehicle. About a minute later, the driver did pull over.

When the trooper approached the Jeep, he said he saw three men in the Jeep and could smell marijuana.

The men were taken into custody and a search of the Jeep revealed three loaded guns, nearly $2,000 in cash, rolls of change, new scratch off lottery tickets, a wallet and misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed the men matched the descriptions of accused armed robbers in Pasco and Hillsborough counties a short time prior to them being pulled over.

Eddrick Wright, 24, Amere Benjamin, 21, and Kaylob Davis, 22, all of Auburndale, were arrested and taken to jail.

Amongst the three they are facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, reckless driving as well as drug and drug paraphernalia charges.