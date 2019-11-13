SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say a 16-year-old is facing two charges of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with a weekend shooting.
On Sunday, officers responded to Carver Street and Orange Avenue to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17- and a 21-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The young men are expected to survive, investigators said.
Detectives say the accused shooter and the men shot had been involved in an ongoing dispute.
The alleged shooter turned himself in to police on Monday.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 941-263-6838.
