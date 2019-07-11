ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in St. Petersburg.
Ajani Welch, 20, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the first-degree murder of Artez Davis.
Davis was walking in an alley near 18th Avenue South and 47th Street South when Welch shot him on Oct. 12, detectives say.
A CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.
