ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in St. Petersburg.

Ajani Welch, 20, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the first-degree murder of Artez Davis.

Davis was walking in an alley near 18th Avenue South and 47th Street South when Welch shot him on Oct. 12, detectives say.

A CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.

