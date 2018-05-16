SARASOTA, Fla. - A 32-year-old man faces attempted murder charges following his arrest for two of four shootings in five days in the Newtown neighborhood.

Joshua J. Bane was connected to two shootings on May 11 where one person was shot on the 1500 block of 20th Street at about 8 a.m., then a second person was shot near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Pershing Avenue at about 1:40 p.m.

Bane, a six-time convicted felon with 50 prior felony and misdemeanor charges, was identified as a suspect on Monday, Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said.

A firearm and ammunition was found when Bane was arrested without incident at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Tuttle Avenue. Investigators are determining if that firearm was used in the shootings.

"Detectives will continue their inquires, leaving no stone unturned and to see if Bane is connected to them in anyway or if there are other suspects involved in those cases," DiPino said. "We want the individuals responsible to know that we are relentlessly pursuing every possible lead and piece of information to the fullest extent possible in these cases. If you commit crimes in the city of Sarasota, we will find you."

A suspect is still being sought for a May 8 shooting on the 1800 block of 23rd Street and a May 13 shooting near Palmadelia Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Investigators believe the victims were targeted but that has yet to be fully determined, DiPino said.

All four victims, whose ages range from 30 to 60, are expected to survive, police said.

