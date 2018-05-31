ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 32-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge for shooting and killing a man outside a club, St. Petersburg police said.

Jonathan Christopher Tucker was arrested Thursday in the death of Brennan-Aire D. Williams.

Williams, 28, was shot in the parking lot of the Member's Only Club on 16th Street South on May 26.

Williams was taken by taxi to Bayfront Health, where he later died.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

