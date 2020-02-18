ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 38-year-old driver is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

The crash took place on Feb. 8 at the intersection of 5th Avenue South at 37th Street South in St. Petersburg. Investigators said Brendan Hawkins, 24, died when his motorcycle was hit by a car driven by Keith Eric White Jr.

Hawkins' bike slid into a curb as detectives said White drove off.

On Tuesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced White was tracked down in Tennessee. With information gathered from several people last week, detectives found his car and issued an arrest warrant.

They say White was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. He is awaiting extradition back to Pinellas County.



