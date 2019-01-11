LEALMAN, Fla. — An overnight fire in Lealman is being investigated as arson.

A witness told investigators they saw someone set the fire and leave. Another witness said they just saw someone leaving the property.

Fire crews were called to 3663 58 Avenue N around 12:41 a.m.

The home was destroyed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

