ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The American Academy of Pediatrics wants more research done when it comes to children using artificial sweeteners.

It is estimated at least one in four children consumes artificial sweeteners.

The AAP recommends manufacturers report sweetener content on product labels, instead of just listing them with the ingredients.

