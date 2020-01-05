Sarasota County beaches have been open for almost a week now. Pinellas and Manatee beaches reopen Monday.

"When people come back to the beach, they need to know that it's not business as usual,” said Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter.

“There is going to be the requirements for social distancing. They are going to need to be six feet apart,” Slaughter said. “And that's going to be strictly enforced by officers on the sand and people are going to be constantly reminded of that.”

Slaughter says people will be reminded flashing signs as they drive to the beach. But it’s more than just that. When Clearwater Beach reopens Monday, there will be patrols on the sand.

"We are going to have people that we call ambassadors that will be greeting people as they arrive, making sure that they understand the rules and then we’ll have officers and lifeguards patrolling the sand as well,” Slaughter said.

Around 10-20 staff members from parks & rec have been repurposed to take on this ambassador role, since their department has been closed.

Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties are leading with education before enforcement.

"People are nervous about this virus,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said. “Our job here is not to create crime or to be authoritative, our job here is to be an ambassador and to educate people and to work with them to make them understand the orders and what we are trying to accomplish here."

"We're not looking to arrest anybody or throw anybody off the beach, we're just looking to make sure that people are being safe while they are in our community,” said Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

But, if there becomes an issue, they'll do what's necessary.

“We think the majority of people are going to follow all of the rules, but if we have some knuckleheads, we have some people that are going to be here to enforce,” City of Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard said.

"If people are breaking the rules, under the state statute the police officers can have a fine and people can in fact be arrested,” Hibbard said.

The mayor suggests drawing a circle around where you are sitting on the beach so people know not to invade that space.

“With as large as our beach is that’s fairly simple to do,” Hibbard said.

Even though beaches are reopening, Police Chief Slaughter says to be smart about your visit.

"If you come out and it seems a little busy, seems a little congested and you think that social distancing is going to be a challenge come back on a different day,” Slaughter said.

Clearwater Beach will have nine marine unit boats in the water and a helicopter in the air watching the crowds.

“If the density on the beach starts to look like it’s getting to the point where social distancing can’t be maintained, we’ll communicate to the citizens through the social media accounts, we’ll communicate it through the various message boards as they are driving here,” Slaughter said. “Letting them know that the beach has reached capacity and just pick another day to come out.”

This weekend, only Sarasota County beaches will be open. The restrictions of no beach chairs and coolers are still in place but come Monday those will be allowed. Plus, parking will fully open up.

In Manatee County on the other hand, only half of the parking will be available, and you'll be limited to a two-hour time limit. Although the public parking lot you see as you drive onto the beach will be open, the side beach access points in Holmes Beach will remain closed. If you park there you are subject to a $50 citation and will be towed.

