As Florida sees unemployment claims double, there's uncertainty over whether there will be another stimulus bill

The $600 federal unemployment benefit expires later this month. It's uncertain whether lawmakers will agree to have those benefits in another stimulus package.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re seeing the impact of recent layoffs on the American workforce. The Department of Labor reports 1.3 million Americans signed up for unemployment benefits last week.

That figure was higher than expected, but it was a slight improvement from the beginning of July. Here in Florida, there were nearly twice as many claims last week as the week before with 129,408 filing the week of July 11th.

Those are likely linked to bars closing across the state a few weeks ago.

While many Floridians are still out of work, many are wondering if lawmakers will pass another stimulus bill and extend federal unemployment benefits. Congressman Greg Steube says lawmakers still have to find a compromise.

“The Senate, Mitch McConnell, has been very clear that he’s not going to do anything unless there’s liability protection for businesses that opened during this period of time that follow the CDC guidelines and those type of things that they’re protected from being sued for opening if someone does catch the virus coming to their place of business. Nancy Pelosi in the House has said that she wants to increase and include the $600 week. I don’t think that’s going to be something Republicans can support. I don’t know. We’ve got two weeks left,” Rep. Steube said.

Steube goes back to Washington on Monday to work until the August recess. He says it's going to be challenging to get something passed during that time. He says he’s heard from business owners in Sarasota County who are having trouble getting employees due to the increase unemployment benefits which expire at the end of July as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

A spokesperson for Republican Senator Rick Scott says he wants to know how CARES money is being spent before signing off on a new stimulus bill. He was one of three senators who wrote a letter requesting governors share how they are allocating funds from the CARES Act.

“Senator Scott will look at every option to help individuals and businesses that are hurting due to the coronavirus. But, what he doesn’t support is using Florida taxpayer dollars to backfill the state budgets and pensions of poorly-run states like New York, California and Illinois,” Deputy Press Secretary Clare Lattanze said.

Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor is frustrated that the Senate hasn’t passed a bill.

“Based upon what I am hearing from our Tampa Bay area neighbors, we need more emergency aid to keep families safe and supported. In fact, the House passed the Heroes Act on May 15. It included a much-needed second round of direct cash assistance as provided in the CARES Act. Senators have failed to act on the Heroes Act, and they should pass it immediately so our neighbors who are struggling can keep food on the table and pay their bills,” Castor said.

According to the independent think tank The Century Foundation, the economic impact to Florida if the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits are cut off would be $708,196,086 per week.

What other people are reading right now: