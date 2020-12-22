As more doses head to Florida, who's next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Scientists believe the guidance for giving the next rounds of the vaccine should be based on a person's risk of being exposed.

TAMPA, Fla. — With thousands more vials of a coronavirus vaccine headed to Florida, the planning for distribution throughout the state continues

"If you're trying to mitigate based on age, surely you would want to vaccinate based on age," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

In a press conference in South Florida on Monday, DeSantis remained firm on his position that those who are older and more vulnerable should get the shot first.

"Our view is, we really need to get it out to the elderly population," DeSantis said.

An advisory panel for the CDC voted in favor of people 75 and older and essential workers getting the next round of vaccinations. That group includes teachers, first responders and grocery store workers.

The governor disagrees, saying the panel's prioritization isn't correct.

"The problem with that is, as I see it, is a 22-year-old food service worker would get a vaccine over 74-year-old grandmother. I don't think that that's an appropriate calculation of the relative risk," DeSantis said.

But, scientists at USF Public Health say it depends on how you calculate the risk factors for COVID-19.

"That 22-year-old grocery store worker is going to come into contact with a lot of people. If that 22-year-old grocery store worker decides to go visit grandma and brings the coronavirus with her, that's not very good," Virologist Dr. Michael Teng said.

Those in public health believe the guidance for giving the next rounds of the vaccine should be based on a person's risk of being exposed.

"The number of social contacts, that's going to be your highest risk. I haven't seen his statement or his plan on how he plans to move this forward, but I am worried," Infectious disease expert Dr. Jill Roberts said.

Vaccinating those in essential services would keep society running and help stop COVID-19's chain reaction of spreading.

"You can be older, but not necessarily be a great risk. I mean, I'm over 60, but I'm able to work at home. It has to do with that formula that we talked about early on the calculus of this disease, which is time, proximity, and congestion," Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Public Health said.

DeSantis plans to unveil a plan for the next round of vaccinations on Tuesday.

