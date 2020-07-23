Gwinnett teen who requires constant medical attention reported missing, police say

She disappeared from her Loganville home at some point during the night.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Asha Bluett.

The 16-year-old has a diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention, they said.

Bluett disappeared from her Loganville home along the 1500 block of Julianna Drive at some point during the night.

Her family said that she is on foot but likely may not know where she is.

Bluett was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She is about 5-foot-1 and weighs 140-pounds.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-054276