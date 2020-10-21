3 astronauts return to Earth today

The crew leaves the International Space Station Wednesday evening, landing Wednesday night in Kazakhstan.

Three astronauts will return to Earth Wednesday after spending 196 days in space on the International Space Station circling Earth over 3,100 times for a total of just over 83 million miles.

There is currently a six-member space station crew. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will board their Soyuz MS-16 crew ship and undock from the space station at 7:32 p.m. ET, soar through Earth’s atmosphere and just over three hours later parachute to a landing in Kazakhstan at 10:55 p.m. ET (Oct. 22, 7:55 a.m. Kazakhstan time).

Morning of undock day with the Anatoly, @ivan_mks63 one last check of things before the day gets rolling fast. 6 hours until hatch closure! pic.twitter.com/XYfmyZEteN — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) October 21, 2020

Chris Cassidy is the current Commander. Before the astronauts leave the space station, there will be a ceremony where Cassidy hands control of the station to cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos (Russian space agency).

Ryzhikov will officially begin his command on Wednesday when Cassidy and Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner undock from the station at 7:32 p.m. ET inside the Soyuz MS-16 crew ship.

All the activities will be broadcast live on NASA TV. Coverage of crew farewells and hatch closing will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Undocking coverage will begin at 7 p.m., and Soyuz deorbit burn and landing coverage will happen at 9:30 p.m.

