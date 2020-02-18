NORTH PORT, Fla. — “In just a few days the first game of the 2020 spring training season will begin with the words we all love so much -- play ball!” the Chairman of the Atlanta Braves Terry McGuirk said.

But before that, McGuirk says there’s something equally as special that needs to happen.

Today at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves dedicated a street for Hank Aaron just outside the doors of the spring training park in North Port.

“We get to celebrate Hank, the greatest player ever to wear a Braves uniform, Henry Louis Aaron,” McGuirk said.

Aaron, better known by his fans as Hammerin' Hank, still holds several MLB records.

“He is the all-time RBI leader with 2,297 RBIs, extra base hits leader with 1,477, and total bases leader with 6,856, amazing,” McGuirk said. “Also, what many don’t realize, if you took away all 755 home runs, Hank would still have over 3,000 hits. That’s an unbelievable stat!”

But, McGuirk said Aaron is much more than a ballplayer to the organization.

“He’s helped guide us ever since his playing days. His community outreach and philanthropy has surpassed any major league record he’s attained," he said.

The home run king sat in the front row of the dedication ceremony, surrounded by Braves coaches and players.

“Throughout this beautiful complex we’ve woven our past throughout,” McGuirk said. “Our retired numbers are out front; murals of our Braves Hall of Fame members are all over and now this special touch today.”

Everyone clapped as the new street sign was revealed, barring Aaron's name.

“We are pleased today to name this street Hank Aaron Way,” McGuirk said as the black sheet was removed from the street sign.

“It makes me feel great, makes me feel good,” Aaron said. “But the most important thing, (it) makes me feel like out of the 23 years that I played baseball that I did something that somebody liked.”

With a bright smile, Aaron stood at the podium and thanked all who came.

“I just want to say thanks to all of you,” the 86-year-old said. “All of you who have come so far away to see this.”

“I am extremely proud, extremely proud of the fact that I’m here with my family, and when I say my family, I’m talking about the Braves," Aaron said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter