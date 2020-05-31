Third night of protests in Atlanta ends on restrained note

This is a recap of what happened on Sunday.

ATLANTA — Nationwide demonstrations continued this weekend in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans.

Protests over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are entering their third night here in Atlanta. Peaceful marches during the daylight hours have given way to vandalism and intense clashes between police and crowds for two straight nights, forcing the mayor to impose a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday night, which was extended again Sunday. Gov. Kemp also declared a state of emergency throughout the state, allowing the activation of the National Guard to help provide support to law enforcement.

11Alive followed the demonstrations as they unfolded, and ultimately ended far less eventfully than the nights prior.

Here's how the Sunday evening of protests unfolded.

10:56 p.m. - Police say the driver of the ATV that crashed into an Atlanta Police officer has been charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and other traffic charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer injured in Atlanta protests after crash

10:30 p.m. - Georgia National Guard and police continue to clear out the streets.

9:47 p.m. - Atlanta Police release several body camera videos and other documents related to the concerning arrest of two college students during Saturday night's protests in Atlanta.

9:35 p.m. - A notice from Athens-Clarke County said that they are imposing a curfew Sunday night.

"Despite the initial peaceful assembly of concerned individuals in downtown Athens, circumstances have arisen which raise concern about the need to guard against other persons inciting violence and lawlessness which would threaten public safety and private property," an order from the Athens-Clarke County government read.

The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. until Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

Images from earlier in the day showed protesters visible outside the iconic "Arches" on the University of Georgia campus.

9:00 p.m. - The 9 p.m. curfew is now in effect, as police now move in and deploy tear gas to enforce it.

8:37 p.m. - Protesters are using portable toilets and construction fences from a construction site near Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Luckie Street to form a barrier between them and police.

8:00 p.m. - Demonstrators have moved to Midtown for a march at Spring and 5th streets.

7:13 p.m. - Protesters are lying down in 17th street near Atlantic station.

6:32 p.m. - The Georgia's US Attorneys and FBI Atlanta office both warned that criminal instigators will face federal prosecution.

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by the First Amendment, but there is no cover for the violent, needless destruction of personal property, and the chaos we have witnessed across the country over the past several days. Let me be clear: anyone who chooses that criminal path will be aggressively prosecuted by our office,” said Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “

6:25 p.m. - During a briefing on the third night of planned protests in Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that two officers involved in the arrests of college students seen being pulled from their car have been fired.

She said she and Chief Erika Shields reviewed body camera from the incident, and after extensive discussions determined that the two officers involved in the incident will be terminated immediately. Three officers are on desk duty, Bottoms said, after they can sort out what happened.

Chief Shields apologized to both students for the incident.

"I am genuinely sorry. This is not what we are about," she said.

5:39 p.m. - Gainesville Police officials tell 11Alive that they made nine arrests during protests Sunday afternoon. At least three police cars were damaged, they said.

5:38 p.m. - Organizers are urging large group of protesters to listen to police and back up.

5:10 p.m. - Atlanta's public transit system will be interrupted Sunday night, in the wake of a curfew being imposed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

According to MARTA spokeswoman, all rail, bus and paratransit services will be suspended at 9 p.m. Sunday to abide by a curfew set in place by Bottoms after several nights of intense protests in the city.

MARTA said that riders should board their last train by 8:30 p.m. All 38 rail stations will close at 9:00 p.m. Due to police and National Guard activity at Centennial Olympic Park, MARTA said Streetcar services have already been suspended for the evening.

5:00 p.m. - Protesters gather at Centennial Olympic Park for the third straight night of demonstrations in Atlanta.

There is a 9 p.m. curfew in place again, Sunday, after the mayor imposed one following two nights of intense clashes between police and marchers, with significant vandalism.

2:47 p.m. - More than two dozen guardsmen are already taking their positions in Centennial Olympic Park, as protesters start to gather.

