OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATM explosion.

The explosion happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday at the BB&T Bank at 3209 Tampa Road in Oldsmar.

When deputies arrived, they discovered there had been an explosion in the drive-thru ATM, located on the south side of the building.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The FBI is also on scene assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-582-6200.

