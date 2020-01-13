TAMPA, Fla. — WWE superstar Titus O'Neil is partnering with The Florida Aquarium to help save wildlife that might be affected by the Australian fires.

Aquarium ticket sales from this past Saturday were being donated to the Australian Zoo which is run by Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

All donations up to $25,000 are going to be matched by O'Neil and his foundation.

You can still make a donation by clicking here.

Australia has been battling wildfires for months, and more than a billion animals have been killed. More than 12 million acres have burned, dozens of lives have been lost, thousands more people have been evacuated and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

