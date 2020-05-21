Authorities looking to identify person who may have information on Southwest Ohio teen's disappearance

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 393-1421 or (740) 773-1185.

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Authorities are asking for the public's help in the case of a woman who was reported missing from Highland County.

The sheriff's office in Ross County and Highland County are looking to identify an individual who may have information related to the disappearance of Madison Bell.

Photos are shown of the individual and a four-door vehicle.

Bell was last seen at her home in Ross County. Her mother told the sheriff's office Bell was going to a business in Highland County to tan but it is believed she never made it there, according to the sheriff's office.

Bell's mother says she grew concerned after 45 minutes went by, and called once an hour had passed. The sheriff's office said Bell's vehicle was found at a church near the tanning business on State Route 28, west of Greenfield.

Madison is described as weighing around 120-125 pounds, is 5-feet 6-inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also wears gray contact lenses, has a cross tattoo on her neck, and a ghost tattoo on her side.