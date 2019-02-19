FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A brand new JetBlue plane welcomed its "youngest customer ever" last week when a baby boy was born on board.

USA Today reported the flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Fort Lauderdale landed with an extra passenger after a woman gave birth thousands of feet in the air. A spokeswoman told the paper that Flight 1954's crew helped to deliver the baby boy during the 2-hour and 50-minute flight on Friday.

Medical personnel met the plane and the new mother and child at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when it landed.

Coincidentally, the plane was named "Born to be Blue." JetBlue tweeted the company would like to rename the plane after "our newest baby blue" with the mother's permission.

A spokesperson told the Miami Herald that the boy's birth was "a first for JetBlue, so our teams have been discussing some ideas."

The company also tweeted "More baby shower gifts to come!"

