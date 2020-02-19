LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A baby died and a woman was treated at the hospital after a crash in Louisville early Wednesday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), a woman driving down 32nd Street ran into a parked car near Magnolia Ave. around 2 a.m.

Officers who responded to the crash found the child's mom passed out inside the car and lying on top of the infant. The motor was still on, the car was in drive, LMPD said in a news release.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police obtained a warrant and had the staff at UofL Hospital do blood work on the mom, identified as Ebony Moore.

According to police the blood work showed Moore had a .175 blood alcohol level after the sample was taken. Police say Moore had presumptive positive results for: THC, cocaine, opiates and amphetamine.

Moore gave a statement to police admitting to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers prior to driving the car, police said.

She was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for booking.

Ebony Moore is charged with:

2nd Degree Manslaughter

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

