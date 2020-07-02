FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida couple has been arrested after leaving their baby alone in a parked car.
Fort Myers police say officers responded to a shopping center Thursday morning and freed the 4-month-old child. The man and woman had been shopping at a dollar store.
Fort Myers Police Department
Officers say they charged the parents with child neglect. Police say the child has been transferred to the Department of Children and Families.
No injuries were reported. Police didn't immediately identify the parents.
