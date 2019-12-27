PETERMAN, Ala. — An Alabama woman is being held on $750,000 bail charged with murder in the death of an infant.
The Monroe County Alabama Sheriff's Office says on Christmas Eve, Tamika Stallworth fired shots into an occupied car in Peterman, Alabama, hitting 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face.
The baby was taken to a hospital where she died.
The investigation is ongoing.
