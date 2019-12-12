MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Colleen Powell teaches special education at Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville.

Between the classroom walls she instantly connected with three of her students, "Especially just having five or six kids, they become your own. Since I don't have any kids of my own, I call these three my babies," says Powell.

So, for her big day, Powell says she couldn't make it down the aisle without them. "They're just the biggest piece of my heart, and they mean as much to me as my bridesmaids did, and as much as my husband's groomsmen."

Jamoris and Korde carried the rings, and Dominic walked Powell down the aisle with her dad.

Dominic's mom, Ingried Banks, says, "It was just a blessing for her to have our kids in the wedding."

Powell wouldn't have it any other way, "They're just my boys."

When Powell told the boys' parents she wanted her students in the wedding, it came as a surprise.

Korde's mom, Shiquana Solomon, says, "When she first asked me, I really thought she was just playing."

Jamoris' mom, Camellia Hurt, says, "My original thought was, 'She is just saying that to be nice.'"

Seeing their children's smiling faces filled each parent's heart.

"It just shows how much love she has as a teacher. She has unconditional love for her students," says Banks.

"Just sitting here thinking about it makes me emotional, because for someone to love your child as much as you do, and it's hard when you have a child that is nonverbal," says Hurt.

Her love for her students doesn't go unnoticed."He did a whole 360 with Mrs. Calohan. I just thank God for her," says Solomon.

Hurt says, "She has a special place in my heart."

Powell will always remember her walk down the aisle with her sweetheart, and so will the other boys in her life.

"They will always remember that, and I will, I know the other parents will always love them for that," says Banks.

Powell started working for Lakeview Academy three years ago. She says she has taught all three boys for two years now.

