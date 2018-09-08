Two suspects used "Mr. Bang Bang" to get away with cardplayers' belongings, including a set of gold teeth, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Yes, "Mr. Bang Bang."

About 3 a.m. Monday, four guys were playing cards on a trash can in Winter Haven -- "Because who doesn’t play cards on a trash can outside at three o’clock on a Monday morning?" The sheriff's office said -- when they were approached by two other men.

Two of the card players ran away, but two stayed. That's when one of the new arrivals pointed a gun and said, "Gentlemen, this is Mr. Bang Bang, and he can hurt you bad."

The bandits got a cell phone from one of the men, and the other man was robbed of his gold necklace, $40 in cash -- and his gold teeth.

The sheriff's office couldn't resist noting the teeth were "a gross thing to take from someone, all covered in spit…blahhh!"

The suspects are described as black males between the ages of 16 and 18. One is muscular, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, dark-skinned, with long twists in his hair. The other is about 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with short clean-cut hair.

