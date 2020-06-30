Crews begin removing barriers around Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone

Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation began removing barricades surrounding the protest zone known as 'CHOP' in Capitol Hill.

SEATTLE — Crews with the City of Seattle began removing barricades around the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone Tuesday morning. The barricades were removed at 10th and Pine.

Seattle Parks and Recreation signs were posted around Cal Anderson Park that said the park would temporarily close Tuesday at noon. It is unclear when the signs were posted.

Seattle officials previously said barriers around CHOP would be dismantled Sunday, but the protest zone remained intact through Monday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that police will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided. The precinct was evacuated on June 11.

After the fourth shooting in 10 days near the CHOP on Monday morning, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best encouraged the remaining protesters to leave.

"Enough is enough here," Chief Best said Monday.

"This is something that's going to need to change," Best said about dismantling CHOP. "We're asking that people remove themselves from this area for the safety of the people. If they care about people, they're going to have to try to help us to make it safe."