Neighbors in Tampa push for safer intersection after deadly December crash

City and county officials are studying whether it's safer to place a traffic light and other measures at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — More neighbors are pushing for change at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue in Tampa.

"What we're waiting on is action from the county," Mabry Elementary School PTA President Arianne Corbett said.

The demands come after a motorcycle crash killed two teenagers in December. Members from the Virginia Park Neighborhood Association said they have been in talks with officials about bringing change to the intersection for years.

Now, the school's PTA is asking county commissioners to immediately enact rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) and their biggest ask, along with other neighbors: A traffic light.

But representatives from the city and county said the measures are dependent on a public works study being conducted to ensure installing them is needed.

Results from the study will determine the outcome for the intersection, along with how much funding is needed. The study is aimed to be finished by March, according to spokespersons.

The city stated it approved a plan to install RRFBs last month, but any plans are now on hold while officials review the study, according to city and county representatives.

They added the process to conduct the study can be lengthy; but neighbors said the time is now to put a traffic light and other measures in place after seeing crashes take place over the years.

“My daughter rides her bicycle from across the street so that’s a constant source of worry for me," Corbett said. "What I would like to see is a traffic signal, and that will give me more faith and assurance that she’s safe."

The PTA has been encouraging students to walk to school for five years and said the measures would help them, Corbett said. While the PTA has worked with the city previously to repaint crosswalks and add more signages, she said more needs to be put in place.

Village Park Neighborhood Association President Tom Connelly said neighbors are set to meet with city and county officials in their meeting next week to discuss potential changes to the intersection.