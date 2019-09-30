TAMPA, Fla. — It's the last day of September, which is also suicide prevention month. Suicide is a public health issue that affects all Americans, especially veterans. The Veterans Administration is doing what it can to teach everyone how to 'be there' with a new campaign.

Dr. Matt Miller is the acting director of Suicide Prevention for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. He says everyone can help. "Our greatest resource for veterans are those who are listening right now. In many ways, those who surround the veterans.

That's why the Veterans Administration launched a campaign called #BeThere for veterans. It encourages everyone to simply be willing to be there for a veteran who might be going through a difficult time. Miller says that starts with asking questions. "Asking questions openly about suicide, about how an individual is doing, about how an individual is feeling, about what's going on with them can be a really important first step," said Miller.

Miller says there are many websites sponsored by the V-A that can help guide you through these conversations and hopefully help you know exactly how to 'Be There.' "So we offer training on the topic. Anyone can view our free training and join the 20 thousand or so individuals who already have."

Psycharmor.org and Bethereforveterans.net are two websites with tons of information.

Finally, veterans are encouraged to reach out to other veterans. There's a connection there that others may not have. "You cannot underestimate the power of the peer and veteran to veteran contact. Consider reestablishing contact, checking in on how people are doing."

