HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A health advisory has been issued for Bahia, Ben T. Davis, Cypress Point, Davis Island, Picnic Island, and Simmons Park beaches because of enterococci bacteria.

This type of bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which could be from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife, and human sewage, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

When re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting weekly coastal beach water quality tests at nine sites since August 2002.

