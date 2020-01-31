TAMPA, Fla — A Health Advisory has been issued for Cypress Point Beach in Tampa because of high levels of enterococci bacteria.
The beach will be re-sampled on Wednesday. If levels come back within a satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.
An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.
The water samples are being analyzed for enterococci bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.
What other people are reading right now:
- Miami newborns gear up for Super Bowl LIV with football-themed onesies
- 3 women killed, a baby abducted, and the accused captor dead: Here's what we know
- Thousands of grackles take over Houston parking lots -- again
- Her husband was a sheriff's deputy who died by suicide. Now, she's speaking out.
- Facebook removing fake cures, conspiracy theories about coronavirus
- Coronavirus spreads from person-to-person in the US
- They're here! Invasive, herpes-carrying monkeys spreading across Florida
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter