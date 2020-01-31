TAMPA, Fla — A Health Advisory has been issued for Cypress Point Beach in Tampa because of high levels of enterococci bacteria.

The beach will be re-sampled on Wednesday. If levels come back within a satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.

The water samples are being analyzed for enterococci bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

