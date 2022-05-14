Authorities are warning people in the area of Woodcreek Park in Fairfield to be cautious after bear sightings were reported in the area.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets.

The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.

Officers ask residents in the area to avoid encounters with the bear and to bring in trash cans after pickup. Officials are also asking area residents to not leave cat or dog food outside and bring pets inside when possible.

"If you see a bear in town, avoid it and give it the opportunity to avoid you. If the bear doesn't yet see you, back away to a safe distance," the police department wrote in a Facebook post. "As always, please call us - our community remains our eyes and ears."

"That's no darn dog!"

Every morning at 5:20 a.m., Rich Doyle and his dog walk around their Woodcreek neighborhood, but on Saturday when they stepped outside, they came across a peculiar sight.

"My neighbor's light came on and I see this big animal - and I’m thinking, that's no darn dog!" he said.

Realizing it was a bear, he picked up his dog and ran back inside.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirms that bears are known to frequent hillsides in northern Solano county.

Molly Goheen was able to capture photos of a bear on May 11 as it ran through a blackberry thicket.

The idea of a bear roaming the area is making some people nervous.

"Definitely, I'm going to be more mindful of my dog because she's treasured you know," said Ultima Martol.

