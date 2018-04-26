ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Giant games, Budweiser beer specials, music, giveaways and more will happen at the Route to the Rink Riverwalk Pre-Game Party on Saturday.

The party, which takes place at Curtis Hixon Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ends at Ford Thunder Alley before the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The event is sponsored by Budweiser, 10News and Hot 101.5.

