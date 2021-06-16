Biden apologizes to CNN reporter after getting flustered by her question

President Biden made a public apology to Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday after snapping at her when she asked about his confidence in Putin.

GENEVA, Switzerland — Reporters shouted questions at President Joe Biden on Wednesday after the closing of a news conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was among the reporters, and her question seemed to strike a nerve with the president. Collins asked, "Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?”

Biden and Putin's summit lasted nearly three hours in Geneva, where their discussions ranged from ransomware attacks to human rights concerns.

Despite the strained relationship between the United States and Russia, the Washington Post says Biden described the conversation as "positive."

Afterward, Biden held a news conference that was streamed live. As he was exiting, video shows him turn back toward the audience while shaking a finger toward the reporter.

"What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?" Biden snapped before adding "...I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them, and it diminishes their standing in the world...I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating the facts."

Collins rebutted the president by stating that Putin's "past behavior has not changed," she then went on to ask how could the meeting have been constructive due to the Russian president's denial in involvement in cyber attacks against the U.S. and his downplay of human rights abuses.

“If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business,” Biden told Collins before turning to walk off the stage.

On Wednesday afternoon before boarding Air Force One for his return to Washington, the Post said Biden told reporters, “I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave.”

In response, Collins told CNN that the president's apology was "completely unnecessary."

"He did not have to apologize, though I do appreciate that he did there in front of the other reporters." Collins said.

Kaitlan Collins says Biden apologizing for the way he handled her question is "completely unnecessary" pic.twitter.com/StQ8LZLz3z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021