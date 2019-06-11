BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Bigfoot is missing from Boynton Beach. Well, a Bigfoot statue, that is.
Police say someone stole the 8-foot, 300-pound Sasquatch statue from in front of the Mattress Monsterz store last month.
Officers ask anyone who may have seen it or know who could have taken the statue to call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or CrimeStoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
What other people are reading right now:
- Toddler run over and killed by SUV driven by mom, sheriff's office says
- Arrest made in connection with deadly ambush in Mexico that killed 9 people
- Virginia cyclist who gave President Trump the middle finger gets elected
- 'Superpredator' sentenced to 35 years in prison on child porn charges
- Sarasota school superintendent under fire wants new job title, $180,000 salary
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter