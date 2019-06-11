BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Bigfoot is missing from Boynton Beach. Well, a Bigfoot statue, that is.

Police say someone stole the 8-foot, 300-pound Sasquatch statue from in front of the Mattress Monsterz store last month.

Officers ask anyone who may have seen it or know who could have taken the statue to call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or CrimeStoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter