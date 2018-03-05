CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTSP) -- Dozens of bikers geared up to help 10News’ Cereal For Summer Wednesday night.

At Quaker Steak and Lube's bike night, Full Throttle Magazine collected boxes to make sure needy children who depend on school meals don't go hungry during the summer break.

The magazine donated a pallet of cereal, and the Save-A-Lot in Tarpon Springs matched it.

“I mean it's close to my heart, kids hungry, not getting food over summertime,” Full Throttle Magazine’s Tony Cianci said. “I mean, it's a box of cereal. We could all go buy a box of cereal.”

The magazine is hoping to collect 800 boxes this year, and they'll be bringing them to our station later this week.

If you’d like to donate, there are boxes at Publix stores across Tampa Bay and at Sonny's Barbecue locations. You can also bring them to our offices at 11450 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, during regular business hours.

© 2018 WTSP