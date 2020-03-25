QUEENSLAND, Australia — Bindi Irwin is a married woman.

Irwin, 21, married Chandler Powell in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday.

The daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin shared a photo from her nuptials and some information about the ceremony on social media.

She titled her post, "Today I married my best friend."

Powell is a native of Seffner and went to the University of Central Florida.

"There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," she described in her post on Twitter. "We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding."

The couple's wedding ceremony changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irwin said her mother helped her get ready, her brother walked her down the isle and they lit a candle in her dad's memory.

