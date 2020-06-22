Watch Live: Protesters, police clash in Lafayette Square after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

Police responded and quickly started clearing the crowd away from the statue using a bicycle barricade and deploying pepper spray. LIVE video in player below.

WASHINGTON — Protesters gathered in Lafayette Square Monday outside the White House and attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson that was commissioned in 1847.

Just before 8 p.m., protesters broke through the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue, threw ropes around it and climbed on top to try to topple the bronze statue, depicting Jackson in military uniform riding a horse that is reared on its hind legs.

Police responded to the scene using a bicycle barricade to quickly clear the crowd away from the statue, and back towards Black Lives Matter Plaza. The statue remained unremoved and mounted on its pedestal.

Pepper spray was used on the crowd to push protesters out of Lafayette Square. WUSA9 reporters on scene were hit by the pepper spray themselves.

Protesters started calling for medics, and many members of the crowd could be seen rubbing their eyes after police confronted the crowd. At least one protester was seen being carried out of the park by other protesters.

After being pushed out of Lafayette Square, most of the protesters remained in Black Lives Matter Plaza, and WUS9 reporter Mike Valerio described the atmosphere as "incredibly, utterly tense."

Earlier Monday, two men were arrested and others were cleared from a tent encampment that had formed near Black Lives Matter Plaza. by D.C. Police.

The encampment was located between 14th Street and 16th Street on H Street, and four officers were injured by objects that were through at them during the clearing, police said.

Traffic in the area had been impacted by the encampment and led officers to clear the area, according to MPD.

The clearing of the area was the first instance of unrest between protesters and police since June 1 when federal police officers cleared protesters from the streets using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets before President Donald Trump walked from the White House to St. John's Church.

D.C.'s only outdoor statue of a Confederate general was torn down and burned by protesters on Friday outside MPD headquarters. The statue, of Brigadier General Albert Pike, was one of 18 Civil War monuments in D.C. that has stood in Judiciary Square since 1901.

Though the statue was feet from DC Police headquarters, police didn't respond to the scene until approximately an hour after the crowds gathered, after the statue had already been toppled and torched. When they arrived, they extinguished the flames.