Found | Clarkston baby at center of Amber Alert safe

He went missing when the car he was in was stolen.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — The search for 1-year-old Blaise Barnett has ended. He was found safe Thursday afternoon after being missing for nearly 39 hours.

The boy was found inside a car at a home off Rogers Street, which is less than a mile from where he went missing early Wednesday morning, Clarkston Police said. It's unclear at this time who the owns the home.

Police said the homeowner found Blaise when she went to leave and saw inside her car. It is not clear how long he was in the car before being found. She brought him inside and called 911, Clarkston Police said.

1Alive cameras captured video of Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles carrying Blaise from the home where he was found. They returned to the Clarkston Police Department where the baby and his parents got into an ambulance to likely go to the hospital.

His parents initially told police they were bringing bags into the apartment around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They said "30 seconds later" the car was stolen. An Amber Alert was issued that morning.

Police located the car in an abandoned lot behind Brannon Hill Apartments around 10:30 a.m. The car seat and the boy were not inside.

Along with Clarkston Police, the DeKalb County Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were involved in the search and investigation.