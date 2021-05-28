Tampa Bay teacher retires after 52 years

Barbara Walker enters a new chapter in her life after teaching for 52 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — One teacher at Blake High School retired after teaching for more than half a century.

Barbara Walker taught for 52 years in several different schools. Walker said being a teacher was something she always wanted to do.

"I never really thought of myself as the teacher. I always thought 'oh good, I got to learn something new this year,'" Walker said.

It's a job she loved and described it as putting on a show. Walker said being a teacher isn't just educating kids, it's also being energetic, caring and compassionate to students.

Walker described the last year during the pandemic as a war zone in the classroom. Walker said teachers were faced with challenges and had no choice but to fight.

"Who would have ever thought that I would have to go to school in a pandemic and be quarantined? We needed some Winston Churchill here to tell us to fight in the ditches and fight to survive," Walker explained.

Walker said retiring was something she never thought she would actually do.

"My family can attest, they never thought they would see me retire. They thought they would have to take me out on a stretcher," Walker laughed.

She is excited to start a new chapter of her life but said she will still tutor kids. In her free time, she plans to write a book.