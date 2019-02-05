Guests at Walt Disney World's Epcot got an extra-magical treat on Thursday when the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels made two passes over the theme park before flying on to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

It happened in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

The Blue Angels last flew over Walt Disney World and its Magic Kingdom park in 2017 and 2015, reaching speeds of more than 250 mph.

