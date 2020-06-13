Watch live: Boat parade honoring President Trump held in San Diego Bay Saturday

SAN DIEGO — At least 50 boats participated in a "Trump Boat Parade" in San Diego Bay Saturday.



The parade that started at the Point Loma bait barge and ended in Coronado, was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad. The company manufactures spearguns used in fishing.



The parade was held to support President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and to celebrate the president's 74th birthday on Sunday, Garcia said.



The parade could be seen anywhere along the shore of San Diego Bay.