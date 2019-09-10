HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued Wednesday morning after their boat capsized.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the area west of the Alafia River and east of Pine Key for reports of two people sitting on the hull of the boat.

The people were rescued. Their condition is unknown.

The boat was removed from the water and brought back to shore.

