BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A female body has been found in the water at the Colorado River at about noon Tuesday following "historic" flooding in Central Texas, according to Burnet County officials.

Officials said the body, which has not been identified yet, was found on the east bank of the Colorado River and Lake LBJ between Kingsland and Highland Haven. According to Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu, scientific testing on the body is underway by the Travis County Medical Examiner. They believe the body might be Charlotte Moye, who was reported missing during the previous Junction floodings.

"We are hopeful that she is positively identified as our victim," Cantu said. "We are anxious to get her returned home to her loved ones."

People living along the Llano River were evacuated from their homes due to this "historic" flooding event.

