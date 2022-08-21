Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body found in Prosser Creek Reservoir

Law enforcement has not confirmed that the body is Kiely Rodni, and a family representative says they have nothing to share until they hear from deputies.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Creek Reservoir.

According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed whether the car is Rodni's or whether she was found inside it.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said they were aware of the update from Adventures with Purpose and had staff meet up with the dive team at Prosser Reservoir.

In an email to ABC10, Adventures with Purpose said the Placer County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the investigation.

Linda Luchetti, media coordinator for Rodni's family, said the family has no word from law enforcement on the validity of Adventures with Purpose's post.

"Until they receive communication from law enforcement, the family has nothing to share," Luchetti said.

Officials removed a light-colored SUV from Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening.

Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said her phone is out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

Despite Rodni having been at a party of up to 300 people, deputies said there have been few clues for investigators to follow.

Rodni is a 16-year-old who stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 530-581-6320 and press option 7.