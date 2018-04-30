St. Pete discovered a body in St. Pete today as they were investigating a possible kidnapping.

The body was found in a shed outside a home in the 500 block of 16th Avenue South. Police say they took a man into custody after he tried to take off. That man as been identified as Angel Dante Beckford. Right now, Beckford is only facing a charge of cocaine possession.

BREAKING: St. Pete police investigating a murder at 524 16th Av S. where a woman’s body was found inside a shed. Suspect Angel Dante Beckford is in custody. Ran from police when they questioned him. Charged with possession of cocaine. More charges may be pending. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/Bjh1xOMD6p — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) April 30, 2018

Right now, police continue to investigate. We have a crew heading to the scene now and will post any new information as we get it.

