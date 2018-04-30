St. Pete discovered a body in St. Pete today as they were investigating a possible kidnapping.
The body was found in a shed outside a home in the 500 block of 16th Avenue South. Police say they took a man into custody after he tried to take off. That man as been identified as Angel Dante Beckford. Right now, Beckford is only facing a charge of cocaine possession.
Right now, police continue to investigate. We have a crew heading to the scene now and will post any new information as we get it.
