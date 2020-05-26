Cameron Walters was reported missing from a campground at Mineral Springs Lake Resort on Monday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body of 5-year-old Cameron Walters was recovered around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy was reported missing from a campground at Mineral Springs Lake Resort on Monday.

Per Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT, authorities said Cameron's body was recovered from the nearby lake around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was positively identified by his family.

“We have recovered the 5-year-old missing boy down here by the boat dock area,” Sgt. Mike Estep with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Tuesday, in wave after wave, volunteer search teams spread out across Mineral Springs looking for Cameron.

Estep said volunteer help was valuable but also presented a challenge.

"It is starting to become a little more overwhelming. Everybody wants to help obviously. Help is appreciated obviously but we're trying to do this thing and make sure every inch of ground is covered throughout the campground and the waters that we have that surrounds the campgrounds."

Estep added each search team had a GPS tracker to show which areas had been covered. The Sheriff's Office had teams searching land and water.