JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a missing Clay County woman has been found in a Georgia landfill, multiple sources confirm to First Coast News.

Crews have been searching for Susan Mauldin, 65, since October, after she was last seen in her Harbor Island neighborhood in Clay County.

Police named contractor, Corey Binderim, as a person of interest in the case. He was doing remodeling work on Mauldin's home when she disappeared.

Binderim was arrested on an unrelated forgery charge in Duval County and is currently in the Duval County Jail. He is expected to be charged in connection with her death.

FBI Jacksonville

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Evidence Response Team began searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill in Folkston, Ga. since last week.

RELATED: FBI finds 'several items of interest' at Georgia landfill in connection to missing Clay County woman

Sources tell First Coast News they received credible information that her body was there shortly after Mauldin’s disappearance.

The search had been scheduled to wrap up Friday if nothing was found. Sources told First Coast News that Mauldin’s body was recovered Wednesday.

This is a developing story.