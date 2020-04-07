The woman was taking pictures with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge, the National Park Service said.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — National Park Rangers at the Grand Canyon recovered a body of a woman around 100 feet below the rim on Friday.

The body was that of 59-year-old Maria A. Salgado Lopez, a resident of Scottsdale, the National Park Service said.

Salgado Lopez was reportedly hiking off-trail with family and taking photographs when she accidentally stepped off of an edge in the canyon, park rangers said.

An investigation is being launched by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office into the incident.

Staff at the Grand Canyon National Park encouraged all visitors to be safe during the holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways in response to the incident.

No further information into the investigation is available at this time.